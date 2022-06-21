Police looking for person accused of stabbing someone in Bangor
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says they are searching for a person who stabbed someone Tuesday morning in Bangor.
It happened just before 10 a.m. at an apartment building on Third Street.
Bangor Police say the assault involved an edged weapon.
Officers say when they arrived, they found an injured person who was bleeding heavily.
They say that person was taken to a local hospital.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Officials say the people involved are known to each other and have no reason to believe the public is in danger.
