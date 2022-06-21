Patriots Alumni Football Camp comes to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Roughly 300 young football players packed Cameron Stadium for the New England Patriots Alumni Club’s Football for You Camp stop in Bangor.

“We have this kind of participation in only one other place. That’s at Gillette Stadium.” (WABI)

“We have this kind of participation in only one other place. That’s at Gillette Stadium because everybody wants to come and see the home of the Patriots. To have this up in Bangor really speaks volumes of the community, its parents, and of football up in Maine,” said Pete Brock, Patriots center, 1976-1988.

The players came eager to learn from their role models.

“I really appreciate how the Patriots alumni came all the way to Bangor to teach us how to be better at football,” said Aiden Ouellette, rising freshman quarterback/cornerback.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe it, honestly. To me, meeting people who have achieved my dreams is awesome,” said Nolan Coon, rising freshman guard.

Bangor Rams also stepped up to coach.

“It’s a fantastic sport. Football teaches you leadership skills. It’s just really fun. Being the example of what a Bangor Ram should be to these young guys is really important to me,” said Isaac Osborne, rising junior offensive/defensive lineman.

Brock said being on a football team builds character.

“The 50 or 60 kids who you play with become your best friends. You’re accountable to somebody is another lesson that football teaches. You actually love your teammates because you want to do well for them and help them,” said Brock.

The camp included a station-to-station format testing skill positions from quarterback to wide receiver, linebacker, lineman, running back, and defensive back, plus agility drills.

