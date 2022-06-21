Newport’s Cooper Flagg moves one step closer to Team USA’s FIBA U-17 World Cup team

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The accolades keep coming for Cooper Flagg.

The Newport basketball star is one of 18 finalists for the USA Basketball Men’s U-17 National Team.

It’s the second-to-last step Flagg needs to make the roster of 12 players who will compete in this year’s FIBA U-17 World Cup in Spain from July 2-10.

