Newport’s Cooper Flagg moves one step closer to Team USA’s FIBA U-17 World Cup team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The accolades keep coming for Cooper Flagg.
The Newport basketball star is one of 18 finalists for the USA Basketball Men’s U-17 National Team.
It’s the second-to-last step Flagg needs to make the roster of 12 players who will compete in this year’s FIBA U-17 World Cup in Spain from July 2-10.
