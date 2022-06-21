Advertisement

New Bangor mural highlights Kenduskeag Stream Trail

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new work of public art is encouraging people to explore the nature that lays just beyond downtown Bangor.

Bangor’s Annette Dodd and Stockton’s Peter Walls have been working on “The Kenduskeag Stream Trail Mural” for the last year.

The mural features various wildlife that can be found on the two-mile trail in the land, air, and water.

Dodd says this project wouldn’t have been possible without a grant from the Maine Arts Commission.

She hopes it inspires people to see the natural beauty just a stone’s throw from bustling downtown.

”I feel that if you’re going to live in a town, you should make it better, and I feel that the best way to make a downtown better is through art,” Dodd said. “It’s really neat because it starts right here in downtown Bangor and you just get a couple feet down the trail, and you’re in nature. That’s pretty unique, that’s what make Bangor so amazing.”

Dodd is a member of the Bangor beautification committee and told us that she has a “really big” future project coming up in the next year that will “get everybody buzzing.”

