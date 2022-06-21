Advertisement

NEHHC grateful for community’s help raising money for Alzheimer’s Association

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New England Home Health Care held its 6th Annual Yard and Bake Sale on Tuesday.

Items were available to purchase by donation and the money raised will go towards the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Darling’s Ice Cream Truck also made an appearance to help with the day’s festivities.

New England Home Health says they’re grateful for the community’s help in donating these items to be sold.

”Oh, it’s wonderful so you always have that fear that you’re not going to have enough items so of course the first few days were saying that to ourselves. But then we had a few days where it was just you know coming in coming in dropping off stuff,” said Christiane True, NEHHC vice president of operations.

New England Home Health Care says the items that aren’t sold will be donated.

