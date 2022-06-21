Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the area today will bring us a beautiful Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. High pressure will slide to our east tonight. A few clouds ahead of an approaching warm front will move in during the night. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s to low 50s.

A few more clouds around for our Wednesday as a frontal system approaches from the Great Lakes Region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Coolest temperatures will be along the coast due to a gusty southerly breeze. With the frontal system approaching from the west and high pressure to our east, we’ll see a stronger southerly breeze Wednesday with gusts to around 25 MPH possible which will make for a cool day along the coast. The frontal system will move through the area Thursday giving us a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. Right now, Friday looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds and highs reaching the 70s to near 80°. There are some indications of an upper low developing to our south and possibly bringing a few showers into the state Friday so we’ll keep an eye on that as we get closer. High pressure will bring us a more summerlike weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s away from the coast Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 66°-75°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 45°-51°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 62°-72°, coolest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs in the low to mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

