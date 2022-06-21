Missing children found safe in Maine, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Update: The children who were the subject of an amber alert Friday were found safe in South Portland Friday morning, Somersworth, New Hampshire Police announced. Police initially said the children and mother were found at a hotel in South Portland, but South Portland Police say they were found in a car parked behind the Buffalo Wild Wings on Western Avenue.

That announcement was made late Friday morning.

The mother, Kaileigh Nichols, is in custody and facing charges. Police said she was taken into custody without incident.

The children’s grandmother was headed to South Portland to get them.

“I’m excited to know that they’re safe and to know that they’re at the police department. To know that they did a good job finding them. I thank the police, state police and everyone who was involved,” said Linda Wilson.

Original Story: An Amber Alert has been issued for two Somersworth, New Hampshire children who police said were abducted by their mother, after their mother took a vehicle from a relative in Limington, Maine.

Alaina and Chance Wilson were reported missing Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m. They were last seen at their home at approximately 7:30 p.m. at located at 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth, where they live with their grandmother. Their grandmother has custody of the children.

Police said both children appeared to have been removed from the home through a window. Alaina Wilson’s phone was left on her bed.

Alaina Wilson, 11, is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch to 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 96 pounds.

Chance Wilson, 8, is described as white, 4 feet, 6 inches to 4 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 68 pounds.

It is believe that Alaina and Chance Wilson were abducted by their biological mother, Kaileigh Nichols, 32, described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and eyes and weighs 125 pounds. Police said her last known address was in Maine but that she is currently believed to be homeless.

Police said Nichols took a vehicle from a relative in Limington and was seen in that vehicle at a school event in Somersworth during the day on Thursday. The vehicle is a gray Honda Civic four-door sedan with Maine veteran license plate 2827A7.

