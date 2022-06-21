Man killed by law enforcement in Blue Hill following domestic disturbance

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in Blue Hill.

Authorities tell TV5 it was a domestic disturbance involving a woman being held against her will.

State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were called around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they say 27-year-old Peter Pfister was inside the residence, reportedly with firearms.

According to police, as a result of an armed confrontation, Pfister was shot and killed outside the house by Detective Scott Duff, Corporal Caleb McGary of the State Police, and Deputy Sheriff Dylan Hall of Hancock County.

The woman in the residence was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As is standard procedure in all deadly force incidents involving law enforcement, the two troopers and the deputy are on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.