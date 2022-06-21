Advertisement

Man killed by law enforcement in Blue Hill following domestic disturbance

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in Blue Hill.

Authorities tell TV5 it was a domestic disturbance involving a woman being held against her will.

State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were called around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they say 27-year-old Peter Pfister was inside the residence, reportedly with firearms.

According to police, as a result of an armed confrontation, Pfister was shot and killed outside the house by Detective Scott Duff, Corporal Caleb McGary of the State Police, and Deputy Sheriff Dylan Hall of Hancock County.

The woman in the residence was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As is standard procedure in all deadly force incidents involving law enforcement, the two troopers and the deputy are on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

New England Home Health Care held its 6th Annual Yard and Bake Sale on Tuesday.
NEHHC grateful for community’s help raising money for Alzheimer’s Association
Heart of Ellsworth will be holding the mural kickoff party in the parking lot of Coastal...
Water Street Mural kickoff party in Ellsworth this weekend
Keri Kapaldo was presented with the SAFE award from the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
Bangor nurse honored for work as Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner
Todd Tilley assisting a climber
South Paris man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot