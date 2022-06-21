Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in the state.
The Maine CDC says 120 people are in the hospital with the virus, down six from on Monday.
Twenty-one people are in critical care.
Four people are on ventilators.
Because Monday was a holiday, new data regarding coronavirus cases is not expected until Wednesday.
