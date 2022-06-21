Advertisement

Madison theater honoring 60th anniversary of Betty White’s performance in ‘Critic’s Choice’

Critic's Choice
Critic's Choice(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Did you know some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have graced a stage in Madison over the years?

Betty White is one of those stars who performed there six decades ago.

So, the theater is doing something special for the anniversary.

”John Travolta has been here, Vincent Price, Humphrey Bogart,” listed Katherine Quinn, Lakewood Inn Restaurant.

Including Betty White, who fell in love with co star Allen Ludden while acting at the Lakewood Theatre.

“She was actually here in our tiny little town in the middle of nowhere Maine,” said Quinn.

That tiny town in Madison is home to the longest running summer theater in the nation and is also the State Theater of Maine. They are kicking off their summer show on Thursday with “Critics Choice.”

“It is the 60th anniversary of the Betty White and Allen Ludden performance of the same show 1962,” said Quinn.

They are also honoring her love for animals by donating $1 from each ticket sold to the Somerset Humane Society.

“It makes us feel really great to receive the support of any of the businesses in the area, especially with one that has so much meaning because it connects back to Betty White,” said Bonnie Brooks, Somerset Humane Society director.

“That was her true love was animals. she was a huge advocate for all kinds of animals,” said Quinn.

They’re back in full gear after the pandemic.

“This year we are back to a full season of nine shows and two musicals,” said Quinn.

It could be the perfect night to get away with the view of the lake, a restaurant next door and a historical play to enjoy.

“Just come out with an open mind, be respectful of where you are... the history and enjoy,” said Quinn.

Opening night of “Critic’s Choice” is just two days away.

You can find tickets on their Facebook page or call the box office at 474-7176.

