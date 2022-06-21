Advertisement

Korn Ferry Tour coming to Falmouth Country Club

Live and Work in Maine Open scheduled for Thursday-Sunday
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The Korn Ferry Tour is back in the Pine Tree State with this week’s Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club.

This year’s field features Mainers Caleb Manuel and Cole Anderson.

Manuel is coming off a U.S. Open appearance as an amateur during his UConn career, and Anderson made the 2021 PING Southeast Region Team with Florida State.

Manuel discussed how the tour stop shows the popularity of golf in Maine.

“It’s a good opportunity, and I’m glad they have a five-year deal. Last year, there was a lot of little kids out here. I see kids at Brunswick Country Club picking up a club out there more than they have been,” said Caleb Manuel, Topsham golfer.

