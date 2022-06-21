Idexx, one of Maine’s biggest employers, pulls out of Russia

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — One of the largest employers in Maine is permanently closing a Russian subsidiary and ceasing business in the country.

Idexx Laboratories is based in Westbrook and is a leader in veterinary medicine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the company disclosed its decision with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

The company said in a disclosure to investors that it was providing transition support to Russian employees affected by the closure.

Idexx had 18 workers in Moscow previous to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It said it is liquidating the Russian subsidiary.

