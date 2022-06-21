Driver suffers minor injury following accident in Oakland

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Oakland Monday night.

It happened on High Street just after 8 pm.

Oakland Police said the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

The road reopened just after midnight.

Due to the damaged pole, CMP customers in the area were without power for a few hours, but that has been restored.

The accident remains under investigation.

