Driver suffers minor injury following accident in Oakland

High Street in Oakland closed due to accident
High Street in Oakland closed due to accident(Oakland Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Oakland Monday night.

It happened on High Street just after 8 pm.

Oakland Police said the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

The road reopened just after midnight.

Due to the damaged pole, CMP customers in the area were without power for a few hours, but that has been restored.

The accident remains under investigation.

