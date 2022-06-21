Dierks Bentley concert in Bangor canceled

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dierks Bentley’s concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor has been canceled.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

They say the “Beers on Me” Tour stop scheduled for Thursday, June 23 was canceled due to unforeseen scheduling difficulties.

They say refunds will be automatic from point of purchase.

The first concert of the summer for Maine Savings Amphitheater will now be Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 3.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.