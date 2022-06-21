Collins putting Bangor home up for sale

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and her husband are putting their Bangor home up for sale.

The four bedroom, three-bathroom house on West Broadway was built in 1909, and has an asking price of $727,000.

According to the website Zillow, the listing is coming soon.

Collins’ office tells TV5 that she and her husband are looking for something in the Bangor area that is slightly smaller with more land for their dog.

Collins also owns another property in Maine on Cold Stream Pond.

