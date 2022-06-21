Advertisement

Collins putting Bangor home up for sale

Susan Collins
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and her husband are putting their Bangor home up for sale.

The four bedroom, three-bathroom house on West Broadway was built in 1909, and has an asking price of $727,000.

According to the website Zillow, the listing is coming soon.

Collins’ office tells TV5 that she and her husband are looking for something in the Bangor area that is slightly smaller with more land for their dog.

Collins also owns another property in Maine on Cold Stream Pond.

