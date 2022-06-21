Clear Skies Overnight. Another Nice Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly move to our east overnight. Skies will continue to stay mostly clear and overnight lows will not be as cold as they were last night. Temperatures will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. Winds will turn out of the SSE as the surface high slips east. This will cause the marine layer to push onshore along the coast resulting in areas of patchy fog into Wednesday morning.

The fog on Wednesday morning will burn off quickly thanks to the abundance of sunshine that is expected during the morning. A frontal system moving into parts of New York and western New England will bring clouds and showers to that region. For our region, just some additional cloud cover will move in during the afternoon. Highs will range from upper 50s and low 60s along the coast to the upper 60s to low 70s inland. The exiting high and approaching frontal system will increase the pressure gradient across the state. This will result in breezy SSE winds with gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will thicken into Wednesday evening and a few spotty showers will be possible as the front approaches.

The daytime hours on Thursday continue to trend drier as the arrival time of the front has been slightly delayed. More clouds and a few isolated showers will be possible during the day on Thursday and highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Some showers will be possible Thursday evening into early Friday morning, but any rainfall amounts will remain light. The rest of Friday will have increasing sunshine and highs that will reach the upper 60s to the upper 70s. The humidity will also begin to increase.

The upper-level ridge that brought record breaking heat to parts of the Plains the past several days will weaken as it moves eastward. This ridge will finally find its way over us, but by the time it gets here by the weekend, the heat will not be as extreme. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will range from the low 70s to the mid 80s. Dew points will also climb into the low to mid 60s making for a humid and sticky first weekend of Summer.

A cold front looks to cross the region on Monday. This will return highs to more seasonable and will also bring the chance for scattered showers.

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows will range from near 40° to close to 50°. Winds turn out of the SSE at 5-10 mph and areas of fog will be possible along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start, clouds increase by late day with isolated showers overnight. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. SSE wind on the breezier side with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few light showers possible with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: A few showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will return.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s. Humid conditions stick around.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers along a cold front. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

