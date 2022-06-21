Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides.

Police held a presser to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut.

Friends of Caron said she was a dedicated mother of two and fought hard to give her children a good life.

The deaths were part of an investigation that centered around a home on Fourth Street Sunday.

Maine State Police are not releasing Caron and Langlois’ cause of death. Officials say no arrests have been made but there is no perceived threat to the public.

Officials however are searching for a 2018 black Hyundai Tucson in connection with the case.

“Investigators have been working around the clock investigating leads generated by this incident,” Maine State Police said in a press release.

WMTW has been asking for details about the investigation for two days. When asked about the timing of the information being released, MSP said the Attorney General’s Office “sets the tempo” for the release of information.

This story is developing.

