Waterville welcomes a new food truck called I’d Wrap That

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Wrap-lovers in the Waterville area... listen up!

There’s a new food truck you may want to visit.

It is called “I’d wrap that.”

Aaron Begin is the owner of the food truck and is no stranger to cooking.

As a self taught chef, he says he initially wanted to go to culinary school but ended up trying other careers along the way.

He ultimately went back into cooking and decided to open up his own business, which took him nine months from the inception to today.

He says the name of the business comes from being able to put anything in a wrap.

Some of the items on the menu are a Mexican Corn Street Burrito, a chicken and waffle burrito and a Jamaican Meat Pie Wrap.

“It makes me feel really good to serve the people in this area. I’ve lived in this area my whole life in the Fairfield Waterville area. I moved to Augusta first a couple of years, but I came back here once me and my wife started having a family. And I’ve been here for about five years in town,” Begin said, “Just come on down and enjoy freshly hand cut fries and different types of wraps.”

They also have dessert wraps like the berry cheesecake wrap or Nutella Banana Wrap.

They’re located 145 Kennedy Memorial Drive across the street from the hospital.

