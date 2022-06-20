Advertisement

Two dead in Auburn, Maine State Police investigating

The names and ages of those involved were not released.
The names and ages of those involved were not released.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - An investigation is underway in Auburn following the deaths of two people.

According to a spokesperson with Maine State Police, the agency is investigating alongside the state medical examiner’s office and the office of the attorney general.

Limited information was available Sunday evening however, the investigation is centered around a residence on Fourth Street.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said the agency expected to release more information later Sunday night or Monday morning once next of kin are notified.

The names and ages of those involved were not released.

State Police say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Monday's forecast
Much warmer today
Motorcycle Crash
Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
Coastal Resources of Maine
Municipal Committee buys out local trash plant
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Portland man drowns in Kennebec River