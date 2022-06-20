Advertisement

Shellfish attitude in lobster land: Maine oysters boom

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years.

The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds.

Maine’s growing oyster business has made the state a bigger player in the national industry that grows the valuable shellfish, which were valued at more than $187 million in 2020.

The growth has also raised questions from members of other marine industries about whether the oyster business is growing too fast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Monday's forecast
Much warmer today
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Two dead in Auburn, Maine State Police investigating
Motorcycle Crash
Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
Coastal Resources of Maine
Municipal Committee buys out local trash plant