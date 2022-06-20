Advertisement

Shanahan’s Sweet Retreat celebrates one year in business

Owner Erin Shanahan is a teacher in school district RSU 24, and the ice cream shop’s employees are all her students.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - An ice cream stand in Sullivan is celebrating a special anniversary Monday.

Shanahan’s Sweet Retreat on Route 1 opened their doors for the first time one year ago and say they’ve been busy ever since.

Owner Erin Shanahan is a teacher in school district RSU 24, and the ice cream shop’s employees are all her students.

She says the idea for an ice cream stand came from wanting to change her summer job.

”For a very very long time in the summer I would just clean cabins, and it was really boring,” Shanahan said. “I needed something that would make me happy and make others happy. So, pretty much any weather, people still love ice cream. Ice cream is a happy business. People are smiling when they have ice cream in their hand.”

Shanahan’s had birthday-cake flavored cones to help celebrate the one-year in business mark.

For more information on Shanahan’s Sweet Retreat, check out their Facebook page.

