CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a house fire in Calais.

State Police say the victim is believed to be the homeowner, 61-year-old Ellen Gibson.

She lived alone at the residence on Union Street.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded around 9:30 Sunday night.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

