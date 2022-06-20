Much warmer today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The start of the work week is trending warmer and drier. Clouds will clear from west to east through the day. It will also be much warmer compared to high temperatures over the weekend, however still below average. Once the skies clear this afternoon, they will remain clear overnight, and temperatures are expected to drop. A Frost Advisory is already in effect for early Tuesday morning for western Aroostook County and northern Somerset and Piscataquis counties where temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 30s. Most everywhere else will be in the 40s.

Tuesday, the first day of summer, looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies. A mix of sun and clouds is also expected on Wednesday.

Conditions will change on Thursday. A frontal system will bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm to the area. But it looks like shower chances for Friday and Saturday are decreasing.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the week. We start the week out with below average temperatures but will finish with highs near or slightly above average. Some inland areas could see 80s by the weekend!

TODAY: Clouds clearing from west to east. Highs 58-72°. North-northwest wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 38-48°. Light northwest wind.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 62-74°. Wind becoming east 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 61-71°. Southeast wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs 62-72°. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 66-78°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.