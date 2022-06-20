Local family carries on business of late loved one

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Autumn Joy Gullifer founded Tripom Chews to make a healthier option for dog treats.

After she was tragically murdered in a domestic violence case in 2019 her family stepped up to continue the business in her legacy.

“Keeping Autumn’s legacy alive, it’s special to me and my family. It keeps a connection to her from that tragedy and it’s taking something so bad and trying to give it a silver lining,” said President of Tripom Chews and brother of Autumn, James Gullifer.

Autumn worked hard to make Tripom Chews a reality. Her family fondly remembers her incredible work ethic.

“She worked tirelessly 24/7 with this company to build it up from a small out of her apartment to leaving Chicago moving to Maine to go full time in this treat world,” Gullifer stated.

Tripom Chews prides itself on handmaking a fresh product right here in Maine while also giving back to the community.

“The biggest thing for me was to be able to donate a portion of every sale to some charity she was involved in. Obviously, I’m involved with domestic violence and partners for peace up here in Bangor. To give back and just take something that was bad and make it good,” Gullifer added.

To learn more about Tripom Chews you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.