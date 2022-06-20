Advertisement

Bangor Police seek suspects in string of weekend vandalism

Several homes, cars and businesses splattered with paint.
Several homes, cars and businesses splattered with paint.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several Bangor residents were the victims of vandalism this weekend.

Bangor Police say on Sunday, they received around a dozen reports that someone had splattered paint on homes, vehicles, and businesses in the Hammond Street area.

TV5 spoke with people in the area who say they have a good idea of who did it.

A short clip from some surveillance video shows who one victim felt was the culprit.

With advancements in home security, local officials say you may be able to help crack this case, or the next one.

“Most of the time, the average homeowner is unaware that they have video footage that could be helpful in an investigation,” explained Sgt. Wade Betters. “So, we’ll knock on doors, and we’ll talk to people, and we’ll just ask them to review their camera footage from a certain amount of within a certain time frame. And oftentimes, we get some pretty good leads and sometimes actually get pretty good images of the suspects doing these things.”

If your home was vandalized over the weekend, you should contact Bangor Police.

They expect charges from these crimes to be filed in the near future.

