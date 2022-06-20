Authorities looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police say they’re investigating the hit and run death of a South Portland woman at Acadia National Park.

It happened at Schoodic Education and Research Center sometime between Saturday night and early yesterday morning.

Police are now trying to find the vehicle that struck and killed 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme.

Authorities have provided a stock photo of the vehicle of interest.

State Police say it’s a black BMW X3 with Maine plate 5614WM.

Police know that it’s registered to a man from Portland and say it may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 973-9700.

