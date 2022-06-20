Areas Of Frost Overnight. Nice First Day Of Summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving into the Canadian Maritimes continues to wrap in cloud cover for areas north & east of Bangor. This low will push farther east overnight and skies will clear for most of the region. A weak area of high pressure will slide in. This will help to keep skies clear and winds light overnight resulting in lows that will range from near freezing across northern Maine to the mid 40s along the coast. A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of northern Maine. Some areas of fog will be possible into Tuesday morning.

High pressure will continue to bring mostly sunny skies across the region on Tuesday. An overall nice first day of Summer as highs will range from the mid 60s along the coast to the mid 70s inland. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. There will be a disturbance to our west that will bring more clouds and the chance for showers along the New Hampshire/Maine border. Our region will remain dry.

Mostly sunny skies will continue for much of the day on Wednesday. Highs will be a few degrees cooler ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s. By Wednesday evening, clouds will begin to increase, and a few scattered showers will be possible late in the night as our next disturbance moves across the region.

This disturbance will bring more clouds and the chance for scattered showers on Thursday. Thursday will be the wettest day of the extended forecast, but not expecting a wash out. Highs will stay mostly in the 60s. Scattered showers will continue into early Friday morning before coming to an end. The rest of Friday will have increasing sunshine and highs that will reach the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

The upper-level ridge that brought record breaking heat to parts of the Plains the past several days will weaken as it moves eastward. This ridge will finally find its way over us, but by the time it gets here by the weekend, the heat will not be as extreme. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows ranging from near freezing north to the mid 40s along the coast. Frost Advisory for parts of northern Maine. Light & variable winds will patchy fog possible.

TUESDAY: First day of Summer! Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. ESE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start, clouds increase by late day with showers overnight. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers likely and highs will be in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A few showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s.

