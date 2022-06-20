Alfond Municipal Pool Complex in Waterville is open for the Summer

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is the first day of summer tomorrow and despite it being a little cooler the pool at the Waterville Area YMCA is busy.

The Alfond Municipal Pool Complex opened a few days ago.

It has a family swim area, two kiddie pools with a small frog slide, a spray pool, and many of the kids’ favorite -- the water slides.

Director of Healthy Living Kate Roy says the complex offers swimming lessons and can also be rented out for events.

The pool is open to the general public with a purchased pass.

Roy says there is financial aid available for eligible families.

“It’s early in the summer but it’s always a popular spot in Waterville. There are water slides, There’s a zero depth to one foot area for the little ones,” Roy said.

“I used to come here when I was a little girl,” said Waterville Resident, Amanda Given. “It’s now summer vacation. I have a six year old son so I bring him out to have some fun. I mean, with everything going on in the world. It’s nice to come to an environment where it’s peaceful and like kids can just roam around and have fun without like looking over your back or anything,” she said.

You can purchase a season pass at the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville or at the Pool Counter.

