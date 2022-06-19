Advertisement

Suspect wanted after robbing Augusta convenience store

The incident remains under investigation.
Police say a man walked into the Big Apple on Stone Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday, demanded money, then took off before police arrived.(Augusta Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are asking for help to find a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

Police say a man walked into the Big Apple on Stone Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

We’re told the man demanded money and then took off.

The suspect is described as white male, approximately 5′3″ – 5′09″, 160-200 lbs., black sweatshirt, black boots, camo hat, black backpack, and light colored pants.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Augusta Police 626-2370 ext. 3418.

