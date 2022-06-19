Portland man drowns in Kennebec River

SAPLING TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man drowned Saturday afternoon in the east outlet of the Kennebec River near Sapling Township.

Maine Game Wardens tell us 40-year-old Truc Huynh was fishing on a raft with a friend Saturday morning.

Rapids overturned the raft around noon.

Officials say Huynh, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept under by the current, and never resurfaced.

His friend, who was wearing a life jacket, made it to shore and called for help.

Wardens recovered Huynh’s body just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

