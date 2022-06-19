Advertisement

Portland man drowns in Kennebec River

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAPLING TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man drowned Saturday afternoon in the east outlet of the Kennebec River near Sapling Township.

Maine Game Wardens tell us 40-year-old Truc Huynh was fishing on a raft with a friend Saturday morning.

Rapids overturned the raft around noon.

Officials say Huynh, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept under by the current, and never resurfaced.

His friend, who was wearing a life jacket, made it to shore and called for help.

Wardens recovered Huynh’s body just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash
Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
Coastal Resources of Maine
Municipal Committee buys out local trash plant
Threat reported at Maine Medical Center
“All Clear” at Maine Medical Center after reported threat
Orono Pride Festival
Orono celebrates Pride Month with festival