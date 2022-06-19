Advertisement

Portland celebrates first Pride parade in three years

The parade had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Pride parade returned on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

The parade began at Monument Square and ran through Congress Street before turning on High Street towards Deering Oaks Park, where the Pride festival took place.

The parade’s grand marshals were City Councilor Andrew Zarro and Ryan Polly, the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for MaineHealth.

Delegations from MaineHealth, Hannaford, LL Bean and the city of Portland were among the marchers. Governor Janet Mills and State House Speaker Ryan Fecteau also took part.

