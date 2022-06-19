Advertisement

Police make 4th arrest in connection with April homicide in Portland

Officials say they issued a warrant for 44-year-old Jonathan Geisinger of South Portland on the charge of felony murder on Thursday, June 16.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say they have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the death of a West Bath man in the early hours of April 26, 2022.

Friday, Investigators say they had located Geisinger at a home at 53 Briarwood Road in South Portland. Special reaction teams with both Portland and South Portland Police surrounded and secured the home, and took Geisinger into custody around 8:30 p.m. that night.

This follows the incident in April when 43-year-old Derald Coffin died of his injuries following a shooting reported in the 100 block of Woodford Street at around 1:00 a.m. Officials were responding to reports of an argument involving a group of people that ended in gunshots.

A woman was also found in the road, also shot, though her injuries were not life-threatening. Her identity has not been released.

In a press conference on June 10, Damion Butterfield, of Saco, Thomas MacDonald, of Westbrook, and Anthony Osborne, of Portland, were all arrested.

Geisinger is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $500,000 cash bail, while police continue to investigate.

