Orono celebrates Pride Month with festival

Orono Pride Festival
Orono Pride Festival(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s Pride month! During a rain storm on Sunday people from and around Orono came out in waves despite the harsh elements to celebrate and enjoy the day’s festivities.

It was Orono’s first ever pride festival and it came at a time that organizers say has been incredibly difficult for some members in the LGBTQ+ community.

But the day was a break from hard fought advocacy and an opportunity for those in attendance to celebrate being themselves.

“We want to take this opportunity to celebrate and embrace who we are and have people have an opportunity to have a really good time and to feel that sense of community. I think the fact that people have come out even in the rain demonstrates that need people have to come together and celebrate,” said Orono Pride Treasurer Maggie Tipping.

Despite the rain the festival wasn’t short on things to do.

“We have food and music and children’s activities and we’re having drag performers and improv groups. All of our support has been from local businesses. And that’s been really great and individuals as well as the community,” said Ash Cardurns who is the President of Orono Pride.

Organizers say they’re excited for the opportunities that next year will bring.

