Advertisement

Navy destroyer ‘USS John Basilone” christened at Bath Iron Works

By WMTW
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Navy has a new destroyer, courtesy of Bath Iron Works.

Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Susan Collins, who is a senior member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, were on hand for the christening at the shipyard Saturday.

The USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, and is the 39th guided-missile destroyer to be completed at Bath Iron Works.

It is the second ship named after Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.

Gunnery Sgt. Basilone received a Medal of Honor for heroism displayed in the Battle of Guadalcanal in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

After several years touring America to sell war bonds, he convinced his superiors to put him back into action.

During the Battle of Iwo Jima in February 1944, Gunnery Sgt. Basilone single-handedly destroyed an enemy blockhouse, and led a Marine tank through a minefield. He was killed in action that same day and was posthumously awarded a Navy Cross for his sacrifice.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Portland celebrates first Pride parade in three years
Portland celebrates first Pride parade in three years
A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said that a 72-foot yacht caught fire in the Piscataqua...
72-foot yacht burns between Maine and NH in Piscataqua River
Pride flag
Bucksport hosts Pride celebration
Kids enjoy water slide at Glenburn Community Festival
Glenburn community celebrates town’s anniversary with festival