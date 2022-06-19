Advertisement

Municipal Committee buys out local trash plant

Coastal Resources of Maine
Coastal Resources of Maine
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A shuttered trash plant called Coastal Resources of Maine will soon be owned by a group comprised of more than 100 municipalities.

The Municipal Review Committee is made up of communities that used the facility during the six months it was in operation, and they’ll become owners because no other bidders stepped forward.

The deal is expected to close later this month with the Municipal Review Committee paying just over $1 million.

That’s a fraction of construction costs, but committee will be saddled with high costs to restart the plant.

