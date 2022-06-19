Chilly with periods of rain today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Father’s Day will be chilly and rainy due to a low pressure system that remains over the region. Periods of rain are expected this morning and afternoon. In addition to rain, highs will be unseasonably cool. Many locations could set record low high temperatures. Highs around the region are only expected to be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

The area of low pressure will start to move east tonight and Monday. Rain will taper off mostly before midnight and clouds will begin to clear from west to east late tonight and into tomorrow.

Skies on Monday will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will also begin to warm up. Tuesday, the first day of summer, also looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies. The same goes for Wednesday.

Our next disturbance will move in later this week. Showers are possible on Thursday and again on Friday. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week.

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 47-55°. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers tapering off then clouds will start to clear. Lows 44-48. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 59-72°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 63-72°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 65-74°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs 67-74°. South wind 5-15 mph.

