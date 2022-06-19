Advertisement

Bucksport hosts Pride celebration

Pride flag
Pride flag(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Mainers are showing their support during Pride month.

Bucksport Pride hosts its 2nd annual celebration along the waterfront Saturday.

The goal is bringing awareness about the LGBTQIA community to the public.

Non-profit organizations gave out information about Pride month.

Local musicians performed live music on stage.

Members say they have received immense support after last year’s celebration.

“Last year, after we finished our first celebration, we heard so many people say that it was just so refreshing to see this happening. We heard through social media people that moved away from Bucksport years ago. Grew up here that just said wait this is happening in Bucksport, my hometown? Even the people who are currently here just thanking us all for being a part of this. Just being able to connect with the community,” said Derek Cole, Bucksport Pride member.

Bucksport House of Pizza provided free pizza.

Saturday’s event concludes with a dance party at 8.

