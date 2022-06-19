Advertisement

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(KFYR-TV)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday.

Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee.

Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.

Whipple was a design partner at Anchor Design Company in Bangor.

In a post on its Facebook page, the company said in part,

“Marcy was an amazing woman with a zest for life who lit up a room with her infectious laugh and beautiful smile ... (we) will forever keep your spirit with us.”

