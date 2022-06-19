Advertisement

“All Clear” at Maine Medical Center after reported threat

Threat reported at Maine Medical Center
Threat reported at Maine Medical Center(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine Medical Center has fully reopened after receiving a bomb threat earlier Sunday.

A hospital spokesperson says the facility received a threat through its switchboard.

The situation led the hospital to temporarily cease visitation unless medically necessary.

Portland Police added that its investigation into the threat is ongoing, and thanked Maine State Police for its assistance.

