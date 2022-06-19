72-foot yacht burns between Maine and NH in Piscataqua River

NEW CASTLE, NH (WMTW) - Multiple agencies responded to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said that a 72-foot yacht caught fire in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire.

The Portsmouth, NH Fire Department, which supported the response, said three people were rescued by another boater.

“3 occupants of the vessel were recovered from the water by a private boat and brought to Wentworth Marina where they were treated by New Castle Fire Dept. and then transported to PRH by PFD A2 and Newington Ambulance with minor injuries and mild hypothermia,” the agency stated in a release.

The vessel eventually sank.

The U.S. Coast Guard and and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services will monitor the wreckage for environmental impacts.

