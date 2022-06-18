Weather delays Ellsworth Juneteenth event a week

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Juneteenth event in Ellsworth set for Sunday has been pushed back a week.

Due to inclement weather, the organizers of this year’s Juneteenth Commemoration in Ellsworth have rescheduled the event for Sunday, June 26.

All are invited to join in commemorating Juneteenth 2022 at Knowlton Park, 11 Shore Road in Ellsworth on Sunday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. ‘Illuminating the Continuum of the Black Experience in Maine’ will feature music, poets, speakers, authors and delectable food for all families.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.