State baseball, softball state championship recap

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Championship Saturday saw eight baseball and softball titles won across all of Maine’s high school sports classes.

Eight champions crowned (WABI)

Class A Baseball Championship: Thornton Academy 1, Bangor 0

Class B Baseball Championship: Ellsworth 3, Freeport 2

Class C Baseball Championship: Bucksport 1, Lisbon 0

Class D Baseball Championship: St. Dominic Academy 3, Machias 1

Class A Softball Championship: Biddeford 8, Messalonskee 1

Class B Softball Championship: Gardiner 10, Winslow 9

Class C Softball Championship: Hall-Dale 5, Mattanawcook Academy 1

Class D Softball Championship: Searsport 7, Hodgdon 3

