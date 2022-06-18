Advertisement

One person killed after car crash in Union

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed Saturday after a car crash in Union.

It happened on Depot Street just before 2 a.m..

According to the Courier-Gazette, a car failed to negotiate a curve went off the road and hit a tree.

The newspaper reports when first responders arrived they found one person dead in the car.

No name has been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

