One person killed after car crash in Union

UNION, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed Saturday after a car crash in Union.

It happened on Depot Street just before 2 a.m..

According to the Courier-Gazette, a car failed to negotiate a curve went off the road and hit a tree.

The newspaper reports when first responders arrived they found one person dead in the car.

No name has been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.