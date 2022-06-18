Leonard’s Mill welcomes families for Father’s Day weekend

BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - For some this Father’s Day weekend meant going out for a trip down memory lane.

Leonard’s Mill in Bradley invited families to bring their father’s and grandfather’s out to tour their interactive outdoor museum.

On hand were a number of things to do and see including taking a ride on a steam Lombard and trying some reflector oven biscuits.

The volunteers were certainly excited to welcome in the guests and share that the mill has to offer.

“People enjoy seeing machines that use natural resources waterpower or even wood to drive a logging locomotive it’s pretty amazing,” said volunteer Herb Crosby.

