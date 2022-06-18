Hermon approves school budget, SRO funding uncertain

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon voters approved the school budget at last night’s annual town meeting, but not without controversy.

The budget total approved in the nearly three-hour meeting is $90,000 less than the school committee proposed.

This after the committee last week voted unanimously in favor of hiring a School Resource Officer.

Superintendent Micah Grant says after talking with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the cost would be about $110,000.

We have reached out to the Hermon School Department for clarification on if the school will have enough funding for an SRO.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.