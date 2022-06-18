Glenburn community celebrates town’s anniversary with festival

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A local community comes together for a momentous occasion Saturday.

Glenburn hosts its 14th annual community festival while celebrating the town’s bi-centennial.

The 200th anniversary including something for everyone.

Kids enjoyed a bounce house, water slide, and remote control trucks.

Local vendors provided food and drinks.

We spoke with one man who was there for the fun and just couldn’t hide his love for his hometown.

“Grew up in this town and we’re on the Glenburn School campgrounds now. I graduated here in 1971. At that time, all this wasn’t here. There was just one schoolhouse. It was relatively new and which you see behind this is the work and dedication for the town. I just wanted to give back something. That’s why we’re here today,” said Barry Ryan, Glenburn resident.

Glenburn Community Festival wraps with fireworks at dusk.

They also had a showing of Disney’s Encanto in the school gym that started at 6.

