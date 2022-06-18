Advertisement

FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting

A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By Jolanie Martinez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Authorities are investigating a teacher in Hawaii who has been charged with distributing child pornography.

KHNL/KGMB reports FBI agents arrested Alden Bunag on Wednesday at an Oahu high school, where he taught summer school.

Authorities said he distributed child pornography through an app called Telegram on his phone.

Former students said Bunag acted more like a friend than a teacher.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” said Seth Daugherty, Bunag’s former student. “I wouldn’t put it past him just because he was an odd guy.”

According to court documents, Bunag exchanged nearly 3,400 messages with a Philadelphia private school teacher — who was arrested last October.

In the chats, Bunag claimed to have sex with a victim during his lunch break. Investigators said Bunag sent a video of himself having sex with a 13-year-old boy.

“He was definitely very friendly with all of the kids, especially the male students,” said Maiya Yamauchi, another former student.

According to Bunag’s social media page, he worked at Pearl City High School and showed many of the senior portraits he took. Some posted as recently as last week.

Yamauchi said Bunag would offer to take senior portraits for students free of charge.

The FBI said Bunag not only ran a photography business but worked at multiple schools and taught dance classes.

“I did see the students who [he] had rubbed the backs of and be way too friendly with. I stayed away from him,” Daugherty said.

Criminal Defense Attorney Victor Bakke said many people who are attracted to children or suffer from pedophilia seek out job positions or employment where they’re around children.

