Advertisement

Cornhole tournament raises money for vets

Bags for Vets
Bags for Vets(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Skehan Recreation Center welcomed in the first ever Bags for Vets Cornhole Tournament Saturday.

What began as a call from Mike and Paul Clemente to the Hampden VFW became a tournament bringing in 30 teams to compete and raise money.

A majority of the funds raised will be used to help Maine Veterans take care of their oil bill.

Custom wood sponsored the event providing the cornhole boards and towers as well as gifting a custom board to be raffled off.

“It’s a blessing right you have so many people in the community that want to help out they know that people are in dire need right now so they’re here to support us,” said Terry Bean of the Hampden VFW.

Organizers are optimistic that next year’s event will be even bigger.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

Leonard's Mill
Leonard’s Mill welcomes families for Father’s Day weekend
Saturday weather
Chilly and rainy Father's Day
Bucksport hosts Pride celebration
Bucksport hosts Pride celebration
corn hole tournament raises money for vets
Corn hole tournament raises money for vets