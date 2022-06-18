Cornhole tournament raises money for vets

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Skehan Recreation Center welcomed in the first ever Bags for Vets Cornhole Tournament Saturday.

What began as a call from Mike and Paul Clemente to the Hampden VFW became a tournament bringing in 30 teams to compete and raise money.

A majority of the funds raised will be used to help Maine Veterans take care of their oil bill.

Custom wood sponsored the event providing the cornhole boards and towers as well as gifting a custom board to be raffled off.

“It’s a blessing right you have so many people in the community that want to help out they know that people are in dire need right now so they’re here to support us,” said Terry Bean of the Hampden VFW.

Organizers are optimistic that next year’s event will be even bigger.

