Cool and rainy weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Father’s Day weekend will be chilly and rainy. An area of low pressure will cross over the region this weekend. Showers are expected near the Bangor region and south with steadier rain north. Showers will continue overnight, and steadier rain will fill in on Sunday. The heaviest rain will fall across northern Maine where over 1″ is expected through the weekend. The Bangor region could pick up a little more than 0.5″ through Sunday.

Highs this weekend will be cooler than average. Temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to low 60s, but highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Rain will taper off late Sunday evening as the low exits and conditions will begin to improve on Monday. Mostly sunny skies are expected! High temperatures will still be cool but will at least be in the 60s for most areas. High pressure will move in on Tuesday. Both Tuesday (the first day of summer) and Wednesday will have more sun than clouds with highs slightly closer to normal.

A disturbance will move in towards the end of the week. Showers are possible on Thursday.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers. Steady rain north. Highs 57-63°. West wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Lows 43-50°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 46-53°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 59-70°. Northwest wind 5-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 66-74°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 66-74°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

