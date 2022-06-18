Advertisement

Bangor Band returns for 163rd year

Bangor Band to perform summer season finale Tuesday
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of tradition are returning to the Bangor Waterfront.

The historic Bangor Band, which is celebrating its 163rd anniversary, returns with its first concert of the season Tuesday at 7pm under its signature “Clamphitheatre.”

The Band is believed to be one of the five oldest continuous community bands in the nation.

Selections at Tuesday’s show will include “Les Miserables,” World War I-era songs and the signature “Greetings to Bangor.”

After not performing together for almost a year, band members are looking forward to getting feet tapping once again.

”It’s just good for the soul and for the spirit, people getting together and getting outside,” said second clarinet Valerie Carter. “It just represents being more fully alive.”

“When we see people tapping their toes and eating their sandwiches sitting in their favorite lawn chairs, it doesn’t get better than that,” said trumpet player Sue McKay.

You can find their full concert schedule online at bangorband.org

